It's going to cost more to park across Lexington starting on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for a place to park in Lexington, it will cost you more to leave your car there.

Starting January 3, 2023, the following increases will go into effect at all city parking meters:

Meter rates will increase as follows:



Areas that are $0.50 per hour will change to $0.75.

Areas that are $1.00 per hour will change to $1.50.

Areas that are $1.50 per hour will change to $2.00.

The hourly rate for Saturday will decrease from $2 per hour to $1 per hour. Areas that are $0.75 per hour will not change.

According to the Lexington and Fayette County Parking Authority, this will be the first increase since 2019 and the first meter enforcement change since 2008, the same year that LFCPA introduced the LEXPARK program.

Meter enforcement hours will also change to Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., while LFCPA will continue to offer free parking all day on Sundays, as well as after 9:00 p.m. on other days. The maximum stay at all meters will increase from a 2-hour maximum to a 4-hour maximum after 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Saturday.

According to LFCPA, the goal for the increase is to improve the distance and flow of customer parking for downtown businesses, as well as help meet the new sales tax that requires a 6% tax on parking services.