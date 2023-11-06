'It's just been a wonderful blessing': Special day for seniors in memory care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baby dolls and puppies were handed out to residents at Magnolia Springs Senior Community in Lexington.

Residents in the memory care unit each received one, all thanks to the Pearl's Memory Babies program.

"It was a great day," said Sandy Cambron, President of Pearl's Memory Babies. "They had 20 ladies and nine men, and we gave every one of them a baby of their own and a puppy."

Sandy Cambron is the president of Pearl's Memory Babies. A program she first thought up years ago while caring for her own loved ones.

"It's just been a wonderful blessing for us to be able to do it because it's so much needed," Cambron said.

A way to bring back a smile, a song, a memory.

"When I see the reactions, it takes me back to the place where I first witnessed that reaction with my mom's roommate," Communications Director Shannon Blair said.

Shannon Blair helped Sandy launch Pearl's Memory Babies in 2018. She cared for her mom, who was dealing with dementia, and this program hit home for her, too.

"Everything in their world is changing," Blair said.

The visit was touching for the entire community at Magnolia Springs.

"Having that experience like today, and being able to have those ladies come, and make that joyful moment for each one of my residents in memory way, is just unspeakable," Executive Director at Magnolia Springs Lauren Sword said.

Pearl's Memory Babies has given out roughly 3,000 babies so far.

"It never gets old, never," Blair said.

With plans for so many more to come, each visit is a special one.