'It's surreal': Lexington man wins $225,000 on Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game

(LEX 18) — A Lexington man has won $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased three sets of numbers on the Cash Ball 225 ticket online for the March 23rd drawing using the Kentucky Lottery's app. He later opened up his email and discovered he matched the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's $225,000 top prize.

"I wear contacts and was squinting trying to see it. I had to take a screenshot and zoom in so I could read it," he told lottery officials. "I was blown away! I even got a little shaky."

The winner drove to lottery headquarters the next day, where he received a check for $160,875 after taxes.

"It's surreal," he said. "You think you might win but just not today, but for me, it was today."

He told officials he plans to pay off bills and has a daughter in college, so the extra money will come in handy.