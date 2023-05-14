'It's Unfathomable': Media personality Lee 'G' Carter passes away

(LEX18) — Media personality Lee 'G' Carter passed away Friday night at the age of 42.

Known for his sensational hot takes online, Carter gained popularity on social media for things like his Lee 'G' News program.

Last Monday, his loved ones reported that Carter was riding a scooter in Shelbyville when he was involved in a car accident.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and taken off life support a week later.

His friends described him as a firecracker, with energy like no other.

"To know him is to know that he was like...Lee is a fire starter. He is a person who is not afraid to tell you exactly how he feels about something. Right or wrong and not having that around is going to be very difficult," said longtime friend Hendrick Floyd.

Carter's family is asking for privacy at this time.