'I've felt completely alone': Lexington woman adjusting to life after car crash

As the holiday season takes over, it brings up a lot of emotions for Angela Overton, reflecting on a year if struggle.

"I’ve felt completely alone," Overton said.

"I have felt like no one cares what has happened to us and what I have had to do literally by myself to help myself recover and to help my son recover with zero help.”

The road to recovery was caused by a car crash in February as Overton was turning from Liberty Road onto New Circle Road in Lexington.

"I was going to take my son to Chik-Fil-A. We were driving, our light had turned green, I had turned left, we were on New Circle. Everything, within a second, our entire lives had changed," Overton said.

Both Overton and her son survived the collision, though far from unscathed.

The pair have gone through four surgeries combined to handle their injuries.

We realized my son’s neck was extremely damaged, my son’s knee was severely damaged. He ended up having surgery not too long ago on his neck…Just Tuesday they did his knee surgery and now he’s trying to recover from that," Overton said.

"My whole left side of my hip was crushed and broken. I guess the force of the impact literally shattered my femur in my left leg in three sections. My knee is just destroyed and every day it’s painful.”

Walking up stairs and even putting on socks and shoes have become painful tasks for Overton.

She's exhausted physically and mentally.

"One day everything was fine you were like a normal person out doing stuff and then the next day you have to learn how to adapt to a new body," Overton said.

As a mother tries to heal alongside her son, Overton hopes her story is a cautionary one for everyone on the road.

“I just hope that people learn to be mindful of others, especially when you’re out on the road and you’re driving, slow down," Overton said.

"There’s speed limits for a reason especially when it’s raining or it’s snowing. Just slow down, all it takes is a few seconds to save a heartbreak and a forever life injury, to you and to someone else.”

If you'd like to show support for Overton and her family, click here.