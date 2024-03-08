'I've got happy tears': Louisville woman wins $150,000 after playing scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville woman says she had "happy tears" after winning $150,000 from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the woman bought a $10 Red Cherry Tripler scratch-off ticket at the Speedway on Arthur Street.

Lottery officials say the woman scratched off the ticket in her car and revealed two red cherry symbols, meaning the $20,000 prizes shown were tripled, totaling $120,000. She also matched the red number 39 on the ticket, doubling the $15,000 prize to $30,000, adding up to the game's top prize of $150,000.

The woman says she plans to treat herself to a spa day and buy a new car.

Speedway will receive $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.