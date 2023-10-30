Watch Now
News

Actions

'I've never played': Frankfort woman wins $75,000 on first-ever scratch-off ticket

Untitled design - 2023-10-30T100545.619.png
Kentucky Lottery
Untitled design - 2023-10-30T100545.619.png
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 10:26:27-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort woman won $75,000 after playing her first-ever scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Rebecca Napier purchased a Cash Eruption scratch-off ticket at the Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Frankfort.

After scratching off the ticket, she realized she had won the game's top prize.

Napier told lottery officials that she returned to the store and had the owner scan the ticket to confirm her winnings.

She says the owners were just as surprised by the big win as she was.

The Marathon Food Mart will receive a check for $750 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18