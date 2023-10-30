'I've never played': Frankfort woman wins $75,000 on first-ever scratch-off ticket

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort woman won $75,000 after playing her first-ever scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Rebecca Napier purchased a Cash Eruption scratch-off ticket at the Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Frankfort.

After scratching off the ticket, she realized she had won the game's top prize.

Napier told lottery officials that she returned to the store and had the owner scan the ticket to confirm her winnings.

She says the owners were just as surprised by the big win as she was.

The Marathon Food Mart will receive a check for $750 for selling the winning ticket.