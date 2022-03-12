Watch
Jackknifed semi briefly closes part of I-75, two other vehicles involved

LEX 18
Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 06:18:14-05

(LEX 18) — No one is hurt after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit the wall.

The crash happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. along I-75 near the Athens-Boonesboro Road exit. We're told two other vehicles were involved but thankfully, no one was hurt.

It took some time for crews to clear the crash, so the interstate was closed in that area between 2:00 and 3:30 a.m.

Lexington police say from 10:00 p.m. Friday night to 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they responded to:

  • 3 injury crashes
  • 14 non-injury crashes
  • 15 motorist assists
