Jackknifed semi briefly closes part of I-75, two other vehicles involved

(LEX 18) — No one is hurt after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit the wall.

The crash happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. along I-75 near the Athens-Boonesboro Road exit. We're told two other vehicles were involved but thankfully, no one was hurt.

It took some time for crews to clear the crash, so the interstate was closed in that area between 2:00 and 3:30 a.m.

