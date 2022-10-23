Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers founder and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to the Capitol riot that appear to have allowed the anti-government group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight.

A FBI agent told jurors that in November 2020, the bureau received a tip from a member of the Oath Keepers who was concerned about leader Stewart Rhodes' rhetoric.

But the FBI filed the tip away and didn't interview the tipster until after Rhodes' followers stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.