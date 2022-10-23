Watch Now
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. The seditious conspiracy trial against Rhodes and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, that appear to have allowed Rhodes’ antigovernment group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers founder and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to the Capitol riot that appear to have allowed the anti-government group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight.

A FBI agent told jurors that in November 2020, the bureau received a tip from a member of the Oath Keepers who was concerned about leader Stewart Rhodes' rhetoric.

But the FBI filed the tip away and didn't interview the tipster until after Rhodes' followers stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

