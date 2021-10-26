Jason Aldean concert helps Lexington couple heal after mass shooting trauma

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — October 1st marked four years since the deadly mass shooting at a music festival that left 60 people dead and hundreds hurt.

A husband and wife, who live in Lexington now, are among the thousands of people still recovering from psychological and emotional wounds from that night.

Breanna and Russell Bleck were among the tens of thousands of people moving to the music of Country music star Jason Aldean when they heard the sounds that would change their lives forever.

***WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED***

Lexington couple survives mass shooting

"There were 58 people that lost their lives and hundreds that were hit," said Russell. "And the stuff that we saw that night... I have nightmares and I'm up at 6:00 a.m. every day because of it. It's never gone away."

With a two-year-old daughter and a son on the way, the Blecks have a lot to look forward to, but the past still haunts them.

They say that night has changed every aspect of their lives.

"You know that feeling that everyone gets when they go to a concert...and the atmosphere and everyone's excited and just you feel that energy? We don't get that," said Russell. "We go and it's just constant head on a swivel. I mean, lines terrify us, even at grocery stores and stuff."

In their journey of healing, they decided they wanted to finish what they started... seeing Jason Aldean in concert. He came to Rupp Arena this past weekend.

Russell Bleck

"I was, like, anxious, nervous," said Breanna. "I was excited to go, but of course, I was excited the last time and then you know, that was like a nightmare."

Their first Country music concert together since October 1st, 2017. Outside of the performer, the crowd, the flannel, the cowboy hats all reminded them of that tragic night.

"Then I realized that we were at Rupp, that security was tight," said Breanna. "I just felt safe, so I was able to let loose and just have a good experience."

Getting through the concert was for them, a bit of closure. The Blecks know they can never go back to being those carefree concertgoers they're a bit envious of now, but that's life, they say, and they're grateful they're here to live it.