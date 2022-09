LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has provided an update on the death of a child who was in foster care.

7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry, who lived in the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manner, died on July 17.

Today, the coroner confirmed that Terry's cause of death was positional asphyxia and was ruled a homicide.

LEX 18 had this exclusive story with Terry's mother.

This investigation is ongoing.