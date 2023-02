LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour is coming to Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 10.

Special guests YelaWolf and Struggle Jennings will also join Jelly Roll at Rupp.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 23.

Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 24.