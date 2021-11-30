Jerry Lundergan in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jerry Lundergan, father of former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison and a $150,000 fine.

In October LEX 18 reported former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Lundergan was ordered to report to prison in November on federal campaign finance charges.

In July 2020, Lundergan was ordered to spend 21 months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine. He remained free while appealing his conviction, but on August 9, 2021, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and denied Lundergan's motion to stay.

On September 30, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ordered Lundergan to report to prison on November 30.

Back in September 2019, Lundergan was convicted of illegally funneling money to his daughter's U.S. Senate campaign with the help of Dale Emmons. Emmons was sentenced to 9 months in a community halfway house and a $50,000 fine.