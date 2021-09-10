Jessamine Co. Sheriff arrested Thursday night for DUI

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police confirm that officers arrested Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman for a DUI.

LEX 18 is working to confirm the exact details of the arrest, but Nicholasville Police confirm the arrest took place on Thursday night.

Nicholasville police say an officer saw a white SUV with officila tags driving inbound on Sulpher Well passing East Jessamine High School towards Nicholasville.

The officer had Sheriff Corman perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. The police citation says a blood alcohol test at the jail showed Sheriff Corman had a BAC of .107.

According to a police report, Sheriff Corman is facing charges of careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and having possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle.

At last check, Corman was not listed as an inmate in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Corman has been the sheriff in Jessamine County for several years.

