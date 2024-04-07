Jessamine County Emergency Management confirms additional EF-1 tornado

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Emergency Management confirmed on Saturday another EF-1 tornado, this one producing top winds of 100mph in the western portion of the county.

According to a post, officials say the storm developed in Woodford County and destroyed at least two barns on one farm, trees, and power lines. It then traveled into Jessamine County between Keene Versailles Road and Sterling Lane, where it destroyed two additional barns.

JCEM says they have asked the National Weather Service to return and conduct surveys on two other spots where they suspect tornadoes did damage as well.