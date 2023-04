JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for 28-year-old Paul William Young.

Young's last known location was in the High Bridge area. He traveled from Indiana.

His vehicle was found abandoned and he has no known connections to the area.

Young is a 5'8" white male, 150 lbs., and has a slender build.

Any of information of sightings for Young, please notify Jessamine County authorities by calling 859-887-5447 or 859-887-2922.