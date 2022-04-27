Jessamine County inmate walks away from facility, removes ankle monitor

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Detention Center released that an inmate walked away from the center and removed his ankle monitor.

Wednesday around 6:20 a.m., inmate Dustin Allen Summey walked away from the Jessamine County Detention Center Restricted Custody Center.

Courtesy of Jessamine County Detention Center



After walking away from the facility, Summey was allegedly picked up by a woman, Heather Prater.

According to the Jessamine County Jailer, after leaving, he removed his GPS ankle monitor and got rid of it on First Street in Nicholasville.

Summey and Prater are believed to be traveling to Harrodsburg in an older model white Chevy Impala with paint chipping on the top of the trunk.

Summey is a 35-year-old bald white male with a beard. He's 6'2" and weighs 220 lbs. Both of his forearms are covered in tattoos.

When Summey walked away he was wearing grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a light navy blue baseball cap with a white bill.

Summey was serving a 12-month sentence for drug trafficking out of Jessamine County. He was granted work release by the county district court.

If you have information on Summey or Prater's whereabouts, Jessamine County Detention Center asks that you contact the Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

