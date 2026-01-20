Jessamine County officials warn residents of jail phone scam targeting families

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Detention Center is warning residents about a phone scam targeting families of inmates, with callers falsely claiming to be jail employees and demanding credit card payments for ankle monitor releases.

According to Jessamine County Jailer Jon Sallee, scammers are calling people and providing specific inmate names before requesting money be paid over the phone by credit card, claiming the payment will allow the inmate to be released on an ankle monitor.

"This is a scam," Sallee said in a statement. "The Jessamine County Detention Center will not accept any payments over the phone."

The jail is advising anyone who receives such a call to immediately hang up without providing any personal or financial information.

Officials are asking the community to help spread awareness about this scam to protect other potential victims from falling prey to these fraudulent calls.