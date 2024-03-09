Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to K9 Macho

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office said goodbye on Saturday to one of their own, K9 Macho.

The office took to social media to share their goodbyes after the K9 was diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks ago. His handler, Deputy Gentry, took him to the vet, where they discovered that Macho had numerous tumors and was given only days to weeks to live.

Jessamine County Sheriff's Office

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said that his handler made "the tough decision to allow Macho to move over the rainbow bridge where he will suffer no more."

Macho was given a proper sendoff, walking into the vet's office for the last time surrounded by his law enforcement family.

The sheriff's office is asking that you keep Gentry, his family, and other deputies in your prayers as they mourn Macho's loss.