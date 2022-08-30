Jobs available to help with Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup, pay starts at $15/hr

(LEX 18) — A workforce development agency is hosting hiring events in Eastern Kentucky to find people to help with flood cleanup.

The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program received a grant for nearly $25 million to fund salaries for those who are hired, according to EKCEP agency ambassador and industry liaison, Trish Adams.

"Some of these folks are already doing the work and we want to reward them with a paycheck," Adams said.

The listed available jobs include:

Flood debris removal

Cleaning/sanitizing

Reconstruction

Food/supply distribution

Identifying assistance needs and providing outreach

To apply you must be a Kentucky resident and currently unemployed.

Pay starts at $15 dollars an hour.

Those hired can work up to 12 months or for 2080 hours, whichever comes first.

"We've had so much heartbreak in eastern Kentucky so it's great to be a part of this and to offer this opportunity to folks here in the region," Adams said.

The next event is Wednesday at the Knott County Sportsplex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who can't make it in person can apply here.

Adams said over the past week more than 300 people have applied. As of Tuesday, she said they're close to placing 45 people.