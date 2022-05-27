Joe B. Hall honored at senior living community where he once lived

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We know long-time UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall's legacy is deep in BBN culture.

Just off Man o' War Boulevard in Lexington, Coach Hall's memory lives on off the court.

"People would tell me your dad was a great basketball coach," said his son, Steve. "And my main reply was, I'm not so sure about that. But I know he was a great father." "Fishing in the creeks of Bourbon County and Harrison County with him. Some of the best memories of my life, without a doubt."

Likely for coach and most importantly dad, they were some of his fondest memories too.

"He always called me his best buddy," Steve said.

Hall lived at the Willows at Fritz Farm for about a year and a half. He often passed by a kitchen that is now dedicated to him, and bears his name the Coach Joe B. Hall Parlor.

"The family is so grateful for the work that they do here," Steve said. "We are so appreciative to everyone here."

Residents say he was just another resident. He had a job that put him in and his legacy in the spotlight. Multiple Final Fours and a championship will do that to you. Still though, he was a family man.

"When he had the time to be with his family, he was very attentive to all of us," Steve said. "If there were ever a father and a son that were best friends, it were me and him."