Watch Now
News

Actions

Joey Chestnut ate 14 Frisch's Big Boy pumpkin pie slices in 3 minutes

His goal was 24 slices
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Joey Chestnut eats pies
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:46:03-05

FAIRFAX, Ohio — The world's most decorated competitive eater came back to the Tri-State for an incredible feast, but it didn't go as planned.

Joey Chestnut attended the Frisch's Mainliner in Fairfax, Ohio on Wednesday for the "Pumpkin Pie Expo."

Chestnut attempted to eat 24 slices of Frisch's pumpkin pie in just 3 minutes. However, he was only able to finish 14 slices.

With nearly 50 eating world records, Chestnut dominates the sport of competitive eating by a wide margin.

Just some of his accolades include devouring deep-fried asparagus, jalapeno poppers, Twinkies, and of course, hot dogs.

This summer, Chestnut won his 15th "Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest."

According to a CNN report, Chestnut has won seven consecutive times and 15 out of the last 16 years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results