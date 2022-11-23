Joey Chestnut ate 14 Frisch's Big Boy pumpkin pie slices in 3 minutes

FAIRFAX, Ohio — The world's most decorated competitive eater came back to the Tri-State for an incredible feast, but it didn't go as planned.

Joey Chestnut attended the Frisch's Mainliner in Fairfax, Ohio on Wednesday for the "Pumpkin Pie Expo."

Chestnut attempted to eat 24 slices of Frisch's pumpkin pie in just 3 minutes. However, he was only able to finish 14 slices.

With nearly 50 eating world records, Chestnut dominates the sport of competitive eating by a wide margin.

Just some of his accolades include devouring deep-fried asparagus, jalapeno poppers, Twinkies, and of course, hot dogs.

This summer, Chestnut won his 15th "Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest."

According to a CNN report, Chestnut has won seven consecutive times and 15 out of the last 16 years.