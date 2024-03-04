Johnson County Schools says school shooting threat has no present danger

Johnson County Schools released a statement Saturday regarding a potential threat of a school shooting at Johnson County Middle School.

In the statement the district said, they immediately contacted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, who conducted an investigation. Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations and the FBI Task Force also got involved in the investigation.

The school district said that the threat that came from a student's social media account, was found to be a hacking incident. They said that the person who hacked the student's account is currently in custody.

After working with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on the investigation, the district said they've determined that there is not a threat or any danger to any students or staff member at the middle school or any other school in the district.

They shared that more law enforcement will be at Johnson County Middle on Monday.

The full statement shared by the school district can be read here: