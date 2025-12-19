Johnson County woman injured after tree limb crashes through the roof of her home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Johnson County woman was injured overnight Friday after a tree limb crashed through the roof of her home, striking her while she was lying in bed.

According to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue, they were dispatched to Witten Lane just after midnight for an injured woman.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found the woman with a deep laceration to her leg.

Officials say the woman was treated at the scene before being moved to an ambulance.

According to officials, the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management worked to ensure that the family had a safe place to stay due to the damage to the home.