JROTC Raider Challenge puts hundreds of kids to the ultimate test

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — To motivate young people to be better citizens.

That's the mission of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corp (JROTC) program.

A goal that was on full display as Estill County High School Saturday morning.

JROTC squads from 11 area high school came together on school grounds for a Raider Competition.

The multi-event challenge puts students through several challenges testing their physical and mental strength as well as their leadership and communication skills.

The events included axe throwing, a fitness test relay, transporting supplies over a rope bridge and transporting a "casualty" to safety among other challenges.

Christopher Wicker, the senior army instructor at Estill County High School, believes whole-heartedly in mission of ROTC and is happy to see so many young men and women getting the opportunity to grow.

"JROTC does really wonderful things for the students. We're not here to recruit for the military. They take these skills wherever they go," Wicker said.

"My goal for them is wherever they go after high school, they're going to get promoted faster than their peers because they have the decision making, leadership ability, how to be a boss without being a jerk. That's my goal is what to teach them."

This was the 4th year Estill County hosted the raider competition with plans for more events like this being organized for the spring.

