Judge dismisses murder case against man accused of causing deadly crash in 2020
Posted at 8:52 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 08:52:18-05
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Judge Julie Muth Goodman has dismissed the murder case against a man accused of causing a deadly crash back in July 2020.
Cornell Thomas II was indicted on a murder charge that stemmed from the crash that happened on Leestown Road that killed 50-year-old Tammy Botkin.
According to documents, the judge stated that the prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove Thomas II was liable for the crash.
