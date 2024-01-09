Watch Now
Judge lowers bond for man charged in connection with Crystal Rogers' death

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge has decided to lower the bond for one of the men charged in connection with Crystal Rogers' death.

Rogers' ex, Brooks Houck, is charged with her murder. Steven and Joseph Lawson are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Steven Lawson appeared in court last week to argue his $500,000 bond should be cut to $20,000.

The judge decided Tuesday to lower the bond by half to $250,000.

At last check, he remains behind bars. Joseph Lawson and Brooks Houck are also still in custody.

