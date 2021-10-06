Judge orders former Ky. Democratic Party leader to report to prison in federal campaign finance case

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan has been ordered to report to prison next month on federal campaign finance charges.

In July 2020, Lundergan, the father of former secretary of state Alison Lundergan Grimes, was ordered to spend 21 months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine. He remained free while appealing his conviction, but on August 9, 2021, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and denied Lundergan's motion to stay.

On September 30, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ordered Lundergan to report to prison on November 30.

Back in September 2019, Lundergan was convicted of illegally funneling money to his daughter's U.S. Senate campaign with the help of Dale Emmons. Emmons was sentenced to 9 months in a community halfway house and a $50,000 fine.