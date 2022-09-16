Watch Now
Judge rules in favor of Ky. teen cuffed during traffic stop

Posted at 2:13 PM, Sep 16, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop.

The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.

Lea, who was 18 at the time, filed a federal lawsuit over the traffic stop. U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers ruled that Crawford violated Lea’s right against unreasonable search and seizure.

A jury will later decide how much to award Lea in damages.

