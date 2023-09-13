Watch Now
Jury awards $100K to gay couple in Kim Davis trial for violation of their constitutional rights

download (8).jpg
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
download (8).jpg
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 16:55:32-04

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A jury has decided how much former Rowan County clerk Kim Davis will be paying to a gay couple after a federal judge ruled their constitutional rights were violated.

It took the jury only two and a half hours to award damages to a gay couple that Davis denied a marriage license to back in 2015.

David Ermold and David Moore tried to get a marriage license when Davis was the Rowan County clerk at the time, but Davis said she wouldn't do it because it was a violation of her religious rights. The story gained national attention.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the couple $100,000 ($50,000 for each individual) for violating their 14th Amendment right to marry.

We're told there's a good possibility that Davis may also have to pay all their attorney fees for the past eight years.

