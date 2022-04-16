Watch
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined birthday party

Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 19:06:12-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has awarded a man $450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work...and they did it anyway.

Kevin Berling told his manager at Gravity Diagnostics in Covington in 2019 that a birthday celebration would cause him immense stress. But the Courier Journal reports the company ignored his request, and Berling suffered a panic attack.

Berling was fired the next day after a second panic attack. The jury returned the verdict in late March.

An attorney says the company continues to deny liability and is pursuing its post-trial options.

