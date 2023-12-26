'Just make it a habit': Keeping your New Year's resolution

(LEX 18) — New Year's resolutions are a common trend.

They mostly revolve around improving your health, but a problem for most people is changing too much.

Eastern Kentucky University Professor Dr. Joel Cormier, who teaches Sports Management and Sport Science, says, "A lot of times with resolutions, we tend to want to change everything. We've been sitting around having great family time. Enjoying the holidays, prehab eating. New Year's Eve hit, and others indulged. What happens in that first couple weeks. You slip in one little area. As a result; you slip in all areas."

YMCA Associates Director at Whitaker YMCA Amber Serres mentions that you should start planning before the New Year to ensure your resolutions are met, and the results will take time.

"You have your resolutions, but if you don't meet your goal after a week or two," Serres said, "You just keep going. You'll start to see the results later in the year."

Dr. Cormier and Amber emphasized that one key to achieving your New Year's resolution is forming a habit, which takes about eighteen days.

Joel Cormier said, "When it comes to New Year resolutions. Just make it a habit, make it fun, and make it a good year."