Juvenile airlifted after being ejected in Pulaski County crash on Highway 196

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A juvenile was airlifted after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Highway 196 in Pulaski County.

The Nancy Volunteer Fire Department said a vehicle struck a utility pole, causing a juvenile to be thrown from the vehicle.

Firefighters said they were the first to arrive and provided initial patient care and traffic control while awaiting EMS.

Once EMS arrived, crews established a landing zone and assisted with moving the patient to the helicopter, according to the fire department.

No other details about the crash have been released.