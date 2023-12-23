Juvenile arrested after police chase from Berea to Lexington

BEREA/LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A robbery, police chase, car crash and arrest.

All happening in one incident early Saturday morning.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office, a police pursuit started in Berea following a robbery.

Berea Police were the initial department tracking the robber's suspected vehicle with Madison County Sheriff joining in soon after.

Officials say the driver hit multiple cars, including a Madison County cruiser, as they tried to evade police.

The chase ultimately made it's way into Fayette County as Lexington Police responded to the area of Patchen Drive and Mount Tabor Road.

After crashing into multiple cars, the driver got out and tried to run for police.

Madison County officials tell LEX 18 the driver, a juvenile was found and arrested.

Law enforcement added the car was stolen and multiple stolen guns were found inside.