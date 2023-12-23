Watch Now
News

Actions

Juvenile arrested after police chase from Berea to Lexington

Madison County Robber/Lexington Police Chase 12-23-23
LEX 18
Madison County Robber/Lexington Police Chase 12-23-23
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 09:24:18-05

BEREA/LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A robbery, police chase, car crash and arrest.

All happening in one incident early Saturday morning.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office, a police pursuit started in Berea following a robbery.

Berea Police were the initial department tracking the robber's suspected vehicle with Madison County Sheriff joining in soon after.

Officials say the driver hit multiple cars, including a Madison County cruiser, as they tried to evade police.

The chase ultimately made it's way into Fayette County as Lexington Police responded to the area of Patchen Drive and Mount Tabor Road.

After crashing into multiple cars, the driver got out and tried to run for police.

Madison County officials tell LEX 18 the driver, a juvenile was found and arrested.

Law enforcement added the car was stolen and multiple stolen guns were found inside.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18