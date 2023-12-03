Juvenile arrested in overnight shooting on Alexandria Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that occurred overnight on Dec. 3 on Alexandria Drive, according to police.

The juvenile was arrested after a shooting that left one male victim suffering from critical injuries from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting, which police say stemmed from a disorder, occurred in the 1300 block of Alexandria Drive about a half hour after midnight.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and tampering with physical evidence. The 16-year-old is currently being held at the juvenile detention center.