Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police spent the early hours of Saturday morning investigating a shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:25 a.m. near Cheetah Gentleman's Club.

A juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Multiple cars were also hit with gunfire.

Police say the juvenile was inside their home at the time of the shooting and is not believed to have been the target.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited right now.

We will provide more information as Lexington Police continues its investigation.