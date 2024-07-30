Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that a juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday near Mulundy Lane.

According to police, they responded to a shots fired call around 11:08 a.m., and when arriving on the scene, they found a male juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say the juvenile was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and police say they are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police.