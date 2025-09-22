Juvenile killed in golf cart crash in Lincoln County identified as 7th grade student

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say one juvenile was killed and another was injured in a golf cart crash on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation, according to officials, determined that a golf cart was traveling on South Fishing Creek Road when it left the roadway and overturned.

As a result, one juvenile was injured and another was taken to FT Logan ER, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Officials say that the incident remains under investigation.

Lincoln County Public Schools reported that seventh grader, Dawson Rapp, had died in a "tragic accident" over the weekend. Officials added that counseling services will be available for Lincoln County Middle School students.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Dawson’s family, friends, and everyone affected by this loss," a post from the school read.