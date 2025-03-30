Juvenile killed in Hardin County car crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed a multiple others hurt after a car crash in Hardin County early Saturday morning.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the single car crash happened around 2:20 a.m on St. John Road in Elizabethtown.

Investigators found that the juvenile driver of the car was going eastbound when they lost control.

The car ended up going off the road, flipping multiple times, ejecting the driver and front seat passenger from the car.

The Sheriff's Office reports the passenger died at the scene while the driver was taken to Baptist Health Hardin before being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

There were two other juveniles in the backseat of the car, both of them are expected to survive.

The identity of the person killed has not been released yet and the crash remains under investigation.