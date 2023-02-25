Watch Now
News

Actions

Juvenile shot on Winburn Drive in Lexington

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 1:00 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 01:00:58-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say a juvenile was hurt in a shooting Friday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police responded to the Stop n' Shop on Winburn Drive for a call of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile hit by gunfire.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building and a vehicle in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire. A home on Gerald Drive was also hit by gunfire.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community