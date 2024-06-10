Juveniles accused of breaking into Knox County Public Schools garage and stealing bus

(LEX 18) — Knox County Public Schools District Communications Frank Shelton reported on Monday that juveniles from the Appalachian Children's Home allegedly broke into the district's bus garage and stole the bus on Sunday night before wrecking through the garage gate.

According to KCPS, the juveniles used a tool to break the ignition and start the bus, then crashed through the school's locked bus garage gate, in which the gate became attached to the front of the bus.

KCPS said they stopped at Knox Central Elementary School, which is adjacent to the garage, to detach the gate from the bus.

School officials said they learned from the Knox County Sheriff's Office that the juveniles had left the area of the elementary school, and the bus was later recovered in Lexington.

KCPS added they are reviewing the damage to the bus and school properties to determine the amount of repair and replacement.

The following information regarding the juveniles involved was released by KCPS:

We do not have details on the number or ages of the residents from the Children's Home who participated in this runaway attempt and do not know their status at this time.



LEX 18 reached out to the Appalachian Children's Home for a statement, however, they responded with "We have no comment."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they will be releasing more information Monday evening.

Check back for the latest updates.