Karl Shannon remembered at Waveland car show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The last Karl Shannon Waveland Car Show occurred in Lexington on Sunday at the Waveland Historic Museum as friends and family said goodbye to the radio personality.

Shannon passed unexpectedly in June, just days before one of his favorite car shows.

Friends and organizers tell LEX18 that Shannon loved classic cars.

About 5 years ago, he started his own show, paying for the event out of his own pocket. Proceeds from the car show benefited "Friends of Waveland."

Before his death, Shannon was already planning for this year to be the last car show he hosted, so family members decided to honor him by moving forward with this year's car show.

Shannon was known for making his shows a big to-do, but due to time constraints, organizers had to cut some of the things he would have included in the event.

"We know he's looking upon us right now, the sun's out," said friend Terry Malin. "It started raining and he must have said something and the rain stopped. He's just a great guy and he's missed."