LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Katt Williams is making a stop in Lexington for his "World War III Tour" in March 2022.

The comedy titan and Emmy Award-winning actor will perform at Rupp Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 17 at rupparena.com.

Visit rupparena.com for more information.