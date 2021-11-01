KDA praises lifting of tariffs on bourbon

Bourbon makers breathed a sigh of relief this weekend after the United States and European Union agreed to lift tariffs on bourbon and whiskey.

The 25-percent tariffs had been hampering businesses in Kentucky for three years and were set to double to 50% in December.

In a statement, the Kentucky Distillers' Association praised the announcement and the positive impact it will have on one of Kentucky's largest industries.

Kentucky distillers are in the middle of a $5 billion dollar building spree to meet the growing global thirst for America's only native spirit.

There are now a record 10.3 million barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky, the most in the Commonwealth's 200-year distilling history.