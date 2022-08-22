KEA president encourages flood-affected members to seek help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The president of the Kentucky Education Association spoke to LEX 18 Sunday about a fund that he hopes educators affected by last month's floods utilize.

"Our educators were impacted throughout that region," said Eddie Campbell.

Campbell has been on the ground in eastern Kentucky himself, tending to KEA members who are trying to recover. He noted that many teachers were preparing for the start of the 2022-2023 school year at the time of the flooding.

"They were already in their rooms decorating and getting everything ready for the new school year and the flood waters came through," Campbell said. "Their rooms were absolutely destroyed."

The organization has established the Eastern Kentucky KEA Member Assistance Fund [kea.smapply.org] in an effort to help educators affected by the floods.

Campbell said the organization has about $75,000 utilized to help members.

"Our KEA members are out checking to make sure that their students are okay, their communities are okay, and they're helping out every single day as much as they can," Campbell said.