Keeneland announces 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike's retirement from racing

(LEX 18) — Keeneland announced that 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is retiring from racing.

According to a press release, Rich Strike will be offered as a stallion prospect at the November Horses of Racing Age Sale on November 17. Candy Meadows Farm will consign the 4-year-old colt by Keen Ice.

Keeneland says that Rich Strike is available for inspection in Lexington by appointment.

Rich Strike's owner, Rick Dawson, released the following statement about the colt's retirement.

“Effectively immediately I am announcing the retirement of Rich Strike from racing,” Dawson said. “Over the past few months, Rich Strike was given the opportunity to rehab and return to his top racing form. However, nagging injuries have prevented that from happening. I’m hopeful now that Rich Strike finds a new home and begins a second career as a stallion.”