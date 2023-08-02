Keeneland exhibit highlights Black careers, history in thoroughbred industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland's library is the world's largest public repository of resources tied to the thoroughbred racing industry. Earlier this year, they opened a new exhibit, "The Heart of the Turf: Racing's Black Pioneers," which highlights the stories and influence of Black people in the racing industry.

The library’s incoming director, Roda Ferraro, says, "Whether it was on the backside or very much front-facing, those contributions are real, and they're varied, and they're critical."

Ferraro says that it's important to note that Blacks still face disparities in the industry — often when looking to get high-paid work. She explains that this exhibit takes a look at some of the more notable figures in history like Isaac Burns Murphy.

"When the Nation Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in this country inducted their first class of inductees in 1955... You know, he's the first athlete," says Ferraro.

It also highlights athletes like Jimmy Winkfield, who she says “won back-to-back Kentucky Derby's in 1901 and 1902."

There are 80 stories of African Americans involved in the thoroughbred industry dating back from the 1800s to today.

"Greg Harbut would be an example of some of these multi-generational ties to the industry. Greg and other co-owners brought Necker Island, a horse, to the 2020 Kentucky Derby,” says Ferraro.

She also shared the story of a jockey who broke height barriers in the industry. At 5'11, Deshawn Parker began riding in the 1980s.

Ferraro says, "Last June, Deshawn Parker became one of only 20 other jockeys in all of history to surpass 6,000 career wins."

Regardless of multi-generational ties, Ferraro says many people aren't drawn to work in the industry to work with horses directly. She says many are wanting to work in other roles that still make the industry what it is. She says exhibits like this one highlight those roles.

She says, "We just really wanted, I think more than anything else, highlight the variety of roles and just the depth and breadth of contributions over time because, you know, all of these roles are critical."

Ferraro says that these stories and shifts in opportunities show how the racing industry has evolved and how our community has.

She says demand for the exhibit has been so high that they'll continue to keep it on display into the next school year. She says that the exhibit will also travel to various locations around Lexington.

