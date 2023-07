LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets for Keeneland's 2023 fall meet scheduled for October 6-28 will go on sale to the public on August 15 at 9:00 a.m.

Dining, grandstand reserved, and general admission will be available.

Tickets must be purchased at Keeneland's online ticket office.

For more information on tickets, go to: Keeneland Reservations and Tickets – Official Ticketing Website : Keeneland Reservations and Tickets.