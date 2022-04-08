Keeneland opens for its first day of the 2022 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Friday is the first day of Keeneland 2022 spring meet. Doors opened this morning at 11:00 am. Races started at 1:00 pm and ran through about 6:00 this evening.

One visitor, Alicia Williams, is from Florida. She says, "I'm very native to the Floridian weather, tropical, all that but, it looks like we're still gonna have fun. We dressed as warm as we could and seeing everybody else out here -- this is just a new experience."

Many out of towners who came out for their very first meet say rain or shine they are glad the races are still going on. Today we've seen rain and even some sleet. But these racegoers say they still wanted to dress up for the occasion.

Another visitor coming from Virginia, Olivia Nelson says, "Because we're here, it's such a beautiful place. Didn't wanna dress down even though the weather was so awful. So, I wanted to go bridal, but still warm in spring. So, found the cute fascinator and we're excited to be here."

Many people are from out of town and say no matter what the weather does, dressing up is part of the fun. One visitor says it's not what she was expecting but, one visitor Cassidy Donohue says, "We're making it work and it's covered so... But yea it's gonna be a great day regardless so I’m excited."

Races will run through April 29th and there are so many other things out here to do -- other than enjoying the horse races. You can find out more about those events online.