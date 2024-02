LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland announced that its Spring Meet ticket sales will begin on February 20 at 9:00 a.m.

According to a press release, the Spring Meet will be held from April 5 to 26, and all tickets must be purchased online at Keeneland Reservations and Tickets – Official Ticketing Website : Keeneland Reservations and Tickets.

The ticket sales will also include Derby Day at Keeneland.